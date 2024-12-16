Finance minister briefs PBC on improvement in country’s economy

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday briefed the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on the improvement in the twin deficits and listed the measures the government is undertaking to ensure that this IMF program becomes the last such program

During a wide-ranging discussion on the economy during the finance minister’s visit to the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) accompanied by Khurram Shehzad, Advisor to the finance minister.

PBC Chairman Shabbir Diwan appreciated the significant progress the country has made over the past nine months in achieving economic stability, said a press release issued here.

This was echoed by PBC members who between them pay a third of direct taxes, generate 40% of exports and employ millions in their extended value chains.

Meanwhile on the occasion, the minister appreciated the sacrifices that the formal sector had to make in the front-loaded tax measures under the program and assured that, as and when the fiscal space permits, this burden would be eased.

The minister lauded the quality of PBC’s research and its objective advocacy, especially on taxation and through its Make-in-Pakistan theme.

He specially commended PBC’s report that differentiated between good FDI and bad FDI.

Members offered recommendations on promoting exports, especially of nontraditional goods by encouraging the unleashing the significant under utilised capacity.

On Textiles, PBC urged the government to negotiate lower tariffs on export of apparel to the US that is made from US cotton of which Pakistan is now the largest customer.

Review of the Export Facilitation Scheme to allow domestic industry to supply exporters without levy of sales tax was recommended as was the reduction in the 2% withholding tax on export receipts on exports of low margin items.

On import substitution, the minister lauded the progress made by the FMCG sector on indigenising inputs.

However he was opposed to protection without a sunset clause and favoured supporting those that achieved a certain percentage of export sales.

On taxation, the unlevel playing field vs. the informal sector was highlighted by members and the minister requested support from the formal sector to identify such evaders.

He also shared the progress on transforming the FBR and infusing it with technology to broaden the tax base.

In closing the discussion, the minister requested the PBC CEO Ehsan Malik to summarise the discussion and share the members proposals

