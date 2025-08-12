Open Menu

Finance Minister Calls On Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb Tuesday met with Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice highlighted the Supreme Court’s ongoing initiatives aimed at improving access to justice, modernizing court systems, categorization of tax-related cases, and enhancing service delivery through technology-driven reforms.

The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of ensuring the success of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, which has been rolled out to ensure the timely resolution of tax-related disputes.

He reiterated the importance of the government’s support to make it a real success.

The Chief Justice also informed the Finance Minister that training sessions are currently being conducted at the Judicial academy for judicial officers and members of SECP, with plans underway to extend similar training to officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan in the near future.

The Federal Minister appreciated the judiciary’s reform agenda and assured the government’s continued cooperation in ensuring the timely provision of requisite resources for judicial development projects. Both underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the executive in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

