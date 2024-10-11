Open Menu

Finance Minister Chairs CCoSOEs Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Finance Minister chairs CCoSOEs meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) here Friday.

The Committee considered a proposal by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for categorization of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund, a non-profit public owned organization working for enhancing resilience to natural disasters, as a strategic State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) under Paragraph 9 of the SOEs (Ownership and Management) Policy, 2023.

The Cabinet Committee reviewed the proposal and decided to declare the entity as an essential SOE, according o press release issued by finance ministry.

The Committee also considered and approved two separate proposals submitted by the Industries and Production Division for appointment on the board of Directors of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) as well as the Board of Directors of the Pakistan Steel Fabricating Company Limited.

