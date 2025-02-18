Open Menu

Finance Minister Chairs Committee Meeting On Issues Faced By 'Towel Industry'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM

Finance minister chairs committee meeting on issues faced by 'Towel Industry'

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister to address the challenges faced by Pakistan’s towel industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister to address the challenges faced by Pakistan’s towel industry.

The meeting was attended by Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Commerce, Special Secretary Ministry of Commerce, and senior officers from Finance Division, FBR, and State Bank of Pakistan beside Representatives from the Towel Industry, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, representatives from the towel industry gave a detailed presentation on the importance, contributions, and challenges of the sector. It was highlighted that Pakistan is the third-largest global exporter of towels, following China and India.

The towel industry is Pakistan’s only 100% export-based sector, with exports reaching 125 countries worldwide. The Towel Manufacturers Association (TMA) represents 200 companies and contributes $1.77 billion to Pakistan’s economy.

The USA (33.44%) and Europe (30.15%) are the biggest markets for Pakistani towel exports.

The sector employs 2.8 million workers.

The industry leaders emphasized the need for transparent tax guidelines, a competitive tax policy, and long-term policy continuity to ensure sustained growth and global competitiveness.

The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the towel industry and assured the participants that their concerns would be addressed.

He stressed the importance of a stable and business-friendly tax regime to facilitate exports and enhance Pakistan’s position in the global textile market.

Emphasizing the significance oft exports in economic growth, the Finance Minister stated: *“The government is fully committed to ensuring the sustained growth of exports in the economy. We recognize the private sector as a key partner in this endeavor, and our policies will continue to reflect this collaborative approach.”*

The meeting concluded with a commitment to enhanced public-private collaboration, ensuring that Pakistan’s towel industry remains competitive in the global market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secur ..

ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..

23 seconds ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Han ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..

36 seconds ago
 'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

15 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

15 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

45 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

46 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan call for upholding multilateralism, empha ..

Pakistan call for upholding multilateralism, emphasizes UNSC implement Kashmir, ..

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business