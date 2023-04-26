UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Directs CDA To Fast Track Development Projects For Overseas Pakistanis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2023 | 01:12 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to fast track the development projects for overseas Pakistanis.

He was chairing a meeting on CDA's projects for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister directed the CDA to hold balloting of Nilore Heights-1 project which is exclusively developed for overseas Pakistanis before the 8th of next month.

The meeting was briefed on the provision of commercial and residential plots for overseas Pakistanis on open auction basis.

It was informed that in the next phase, registration for plots in C-14 and C-16 sectors for overseas Pakistanis will commence and special facilitation desks have been established to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

Ishaq Dar directed that for auction of commercial plots, incentives should be extended to those investors who pay the amount in US Dollars so that foreign exchange reserve could be further bolstered.

He also directed to expedite work on Kuri and Overseas Enclave projects and scheme for auction of plots in C-14 and C-16 sectors should be ready by mid of May.

More Stories From Business

