UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Minister Directs For Continuing Strict Price Monitoring

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:21 PM

Finance minister directs for continuing strict price monitoring

Federal minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Monday directed the provincial governments and relevant departments to continue momentum of strict price monitoring for provision of basic items at affordable prices across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Monday directed the provincial governments and relevant departments to continue momentum of strict price monitoring for provision of basic items at affordable prices across the country.

The minister was chairing the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting here, according to press statement issued by the Finance ministry.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary Ministry for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), Secretary Industries and Production, Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Member Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), MD PASSCO, MD Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Member IT & Member National Accounts from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and senior officers of the Finance Division.

The committee reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar, eggs and edible oil.

Secretary Finance briefed NPMC that prices of wheat and eggs have registered downward trend due to coordinated and consolidated efforts of the Provincial governments.

Federal Minister for NFS&R briefed NPMC about the current status of wheat stock across the country and assured that all possible measures would be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat at affordable prices.

Hammad Azhar apprised NPMC that production of sugar was likely to increase this year due to improved sugarcane crushing activity and would eventually release pressure on upward price trend.

He also briefed NPMC about the steps being taken to control the prices of edible oil/ghee.

The representative from the Punjab government briefed that a strict action has been taken against the role of middlemen in sugarcane market as directed by NPMC.

He informed that prices of sugar are currently stable in the Province, however, in some areas marginal hike is observed due to fog and weather conditions. Minister for Industries and Production appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Government in minimizing the role of middlemen.

Member PBS presented before NPMC a live dashboard of prices of essential items for comparative analysis which would be helpful in monitoring prices of essential items across major cities and markets in real time.

The system is prepared by PBS to monitor food prices and figure out price fluctuations for timely decision making and smooth coordination among Provincial governments and departments concerned.

The Finance minister lauded the mechanism for effective price monitoring and sound decision making. NPMC directed PBS to hold a meeting with Provincial governments to remove price disparity in essential items and urged the Provinces to draw maximum benefit from the newly developed system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Oil Price FBR Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market All From Wheat Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

26 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

26 minutes ago

Security of KMC's head office tightened

2 minutes ago

Governor for BPSC more efficient, transparent

2 minutes ago

Barrister Saif asks opposition for constructive ro ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.