Finance Minister discusses economic development strategies with KPK Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in a meeting with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Haji Ghulam Ali discussed the key strategies to bolster economic development in KPK Region.

“The high-level discussion centered on key strategies and initiatives aimed at bolstering the economic development and revenue generation within the KPK region,” the finance ministry said in a statement.