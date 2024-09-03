Open Menu

Finance Minister Discusses Investment Opportunities With FLSmidth’s Global CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Finance Minister discusses investment opportunities with FLSmidth’s Global CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Tuesday held a meeting with Mikko Keto, Global Chief Executive Officer (ECO) of FLSmidth, a leading global provider of engineering and equipment for the mining and cement industries.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Denmark, Jakob Linulf, senior officials from FLSmidth and the Finance Division, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The Finance Minister emphasized Pakistan's strategic shift towards an export-led growth model aimed at ensuring sustainable economic development across various sectors.

He also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts in the form of comprehensive reforms in the energy and power sectors, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and restructuring of the tax system and public expenditure.

The minister underscored the government's commitment to facilitating private sector-led growth, with the state focusing on creating a business-friendly environment.

"We are determined to pursue our change agenda despite resistance from those favoring the status quo.

The private sector must lead the way, and our role is to ensure maximum facilitation," he added.

The minister assured the delegation of Pakistan's dedication to providing a favorable and conducive investment climate for foreign investors.

On the occasion, Mikko Keto expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the government of Pakistan and shared insights into the company's growing presence in the country.

He highlighted FLSmidth’s increased investment in Pakistan’s mining sector, which has led to enhanced local value addition, increased taxation contributions, and the creation of employment opportunities for locals.

"We have a comprehensive understanding of the mining potential in Pakistan, and we are keen to explore further investment opportunities through local partnerships and collaborations," stated Keto.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing a strong commitment to strengthening the economic ties between Pakistan and Denmark, particularly in the mining and cement industries, which hold significant potential for growth and development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Lead Denmark From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

3 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

4 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

5 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

5 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

9 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

18 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

18 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

18 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

18 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business