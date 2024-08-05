Open Menu

Finance Minister Emphasizes Govt's Strong Commitment To Collaborating With Int’l Companies

Published August 05, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday emphasized the government's strong commitment to collaborating with international companies and placed significant value on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He was talking to a delegation led by Executive Vice President Oceania and South Asia PARCO, Mehmet Celepoglu who called on him here, said a press release.

The delegation also included CEO and co-founder of Gunvor Group, Torbjörn Törnqvist, a key investor in Pakistan's oil sector.

The Finance Minister highlighted the ongoing energy reforms, state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms, and privatization efforts being undertaken by the government of Pakistan.

He expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their interest in Pakistan's energy sector and reiterated the government's commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships with global investors.

During the meeting, representatives from PARCO and Gunvor Group provided an overview of their current projects and activities in Pakistan. They reaffirmed their dedication to supporting the development of the country's energy sector.

