Open Menu

Finance Minister Emphasizes Policy Continuity, Learning From KSA’s Transformation Model

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Finance minister emphasizes policy continuity, learning from KSA’s transformation model

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday highlighted the importance of consistency in policies to achieve sustainable progress and learn from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)’s Vision 2030 model for robust implementation strategies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday highlighted the importance of consistency in policies to achieve sustainable progress and learn from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)’s Vision 2030 model for robust implementation strategies.

He expressed these views in a virtual address to the participants of 1st Workshop on “Implementation Management,” organized by KSA and facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi economic collaboration, a news release said.

The workshop titled “Saudi-Pak Economic Collaboration Taskforce - Pakistan Transformation was the first in a series of three, with subsequent sessions focusing on Digital Transformation and Social Transformation respectively.

It was attended among others by senior government officials, including Rana Ehsan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator; Salman Ahmed, Ambassador at Large; Khurram Shehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister; all Federal Secretaries; senior government officers from the federal government; and representatives from provincial governments.

Addressing the participants, the finance minister highlighted the importance of learning from KSA’s Vision 2030 model what he called ‘exemplary model’ of robust implementation strategies.

Highlighting the focus on ”People, Process, and Technology”, he emphasized the need to adopt practices that ensure successful transformation outcomes while considering Pakistan’s unique socio-economic context.

The minister underscored the necessity of policy continuity as a cornerstone for sustainable progress, drawing attention to the concept of “irreversibility” in reforms—a key element in Saudi Arabia’s success story.

“Pakistan has often faltered in ensuring policy continuity.

The lesson we must take from Saudi Arabia is the importance of irreversibility in transformation initiatives,” he remarked.

Aurangzeb also acknowledged the potential for challenges, noting that not every aspect of Saudi Arabia’s transformation model could be replicated in Pakistan.

However, he affirmed that setbacks were inevitable in the pursuit of meaningful progress, emphasizing that learning through failures was an integral part of success. “To ensure success, reforms must not only be implemented but also institutionalized, making them difficult to reverse,” he added.

The workshop featured a comprehensive presentation by Yahya Bin Laden, who elaborated on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030’s approach to developing strategic objectives and converting them into measurable outcomes through meticulous implementation processes.

Key principles of their approach include translating strategic objectives into measurable outcomes; establishing clear accountability mechanisms; and focusing on sustainability and irreversibility to ensure lasting impact.

Bin Laden also elaborated on KSA’s implementation phases, including creating quick wins to build momentum, addressing structural challenges, and ensuring continuous improvement through data-driven decision-making and stakeholder engagement.

His insights provided a valuable framework for participants to consider while shaping Pakistan’s transformation journey.

The workshop concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging international best practices, fostering collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and driving forward the economic and social transformation agenda.

The workshop serves as a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to enhance economic ties and share best practices for governance and transformation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Osama Bin Laden Progress Saudi Arabia All From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring ..

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services

39 seconds ago
 Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

41 seconds ago
 CII holds awareness session on gender determinatio ..

CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals

5 minutes ago
 NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in hea ..

NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector

7 minutes ago
 Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under con ..

Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss ..

Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..

7 minutes ago
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce ..

Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..

7 minutes ago
 National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stag ..

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th

7 minutes ago
 Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

15 minutes ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

15 minutes ago
 Country on path of development under PML- N leader ..

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

15 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business