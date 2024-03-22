Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, who called on him, the minister underscored the significance of bilateral trade between the two nations, recognizing Germany as the most important trading partner for Pakistan in the European Union (EU).

The minister acknowledged the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and appreciated the support provided by the German government for various projects in Pakistan.

He also apprised the German Ambassador about the conclusion of the second review of International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to implement prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms in various sectors to enhance economic resilience and attract investments.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas appreciated Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms and expressed Germany's continued support for Pakistan's development initiatives.

Ambassador Grannas also highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in various sectors and reiterated Germany's commitment to further strengthen the economic ties with Pakistan.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and foster stronger economic ties between Pakistan and Germany.