Open Menu

Finance Minister For Enhancing Pak-Germany Bilateral Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, who called on him, the minister underscored the significance of bilateral trade between the two nations, recognizing Germany as the most important trading partner for Pakistan in the European Union (EU).

The minister acknowledged the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and appreciated the support provided by the German government for various projects in Pakistan.

He also apprised the German Ambassador about the conclusion of the second review of International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Standby Arrangement (SBA) and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to implement prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms in various sectors to enhance economic resilience and attract investments.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas appreciated Pakistan's commitment to economic reforms and expressed Germany's continued support for Pakistan's development initiatives.

Ambassador Grannas also highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in various sectors and reiterated Germany's commitment to further strengthen the economic ties with Pakistan.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and foster stronger economic ties between Pakistan and Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF German European Union Germany Government

Recent Stories

Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh cha ..

Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

1 minute ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

3 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, b ..

Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance

3 minutes ago
 Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation we ..

Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week

3 minutes ago
 More than 6 million acres of land in country affec ..

More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts

3 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers ..

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from univer ..

UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land

1 minute ago
 Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls fo ..

Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance

1 minute ago
 'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study

'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study

1 minute ago
 ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-el ..

ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections

1 minute ago
 Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architectur ..

Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business