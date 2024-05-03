Finance Minister For Measures To Enhance Tax To GDP Ratio
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday highlighted the importance of devising strategies to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio and broaden the tax base to maximize revenue collection.
The minister visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and during a meeting with the Chairman FBR and Members of the Board called for making all-out efforts to achieve the ongoing year’s revenue collection target.
Attorney General, Mansoor Usman Awan was also present on the occasion, according to press statement issued by FBR.
During the meeting, Chairman FBR, Malik Amjad Zubair Towana gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the revenue collection efforts for the current financial year (2023-24).
The Chairman also briefed about measures being taken for the digitalization of FBR to further improve its performance.
Various other issues including pending legal cases also came under discussion during the meeting. It was decided to devise a holistic strategy to actively pursue all the pending legal cases for early recovery of stuck-up revenue.
