Open Menu

Finance Minister, GB CM Discuss Infrastructure, Tourism, Development Plans

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Finance minister, GB CM discuss infrastructure, tourism, development plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Friday held a meeting to review infrastructure, tourism, and development initiatives in the region.

During the meeting, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb recalled his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and discussed the ongoing flood situation and related relief efforts, including release of federal funds, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

He lauded the progress made in road infrastructure and investments in tourism, noting that the region is endowed with immense natural beauty and holds huge potential for tourism-led growth.

The Minister emphasized responsible investment with strict adherence to building regulations and environmental laws, particularly in the areas of waste and water management to preserve the local ecosystem.

He encouraged the Gilgit-Baltistan government to explore new revenue-generation avenues and underlined the need to develop airport and road infrastructure as well as tourism spots to promote package tourism, especially for visitors from Gulf countries.

Chief Minister Gulbar Khan apprised the Minister of ongoing infrastructure development efforts, highlighting that Skardu International Airport is attracting significant traffic and that plans are underway to upgrade Gilgit Airport to international status to further boost tourism.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government for their continued attention to addressing the needs of the region.

He also briefed the Minister on the Gilgit-Baltistan government’s plans to strengthen public services across its 10 districts by augmenting staff and providing improved career progression opportunities for senior officers in the GB Secretariat.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

22 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

1 hour ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

1 hour ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

2 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

2 hours ago
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

2 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

2 hours ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

3 hours ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business