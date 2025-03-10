Open Menu

Finance Minister, Governor Punjab Discuss Economic Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan during a meeting here on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest, including economic development, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, commended the Finance Minister and his team for their efforts in leading the country through a period of economic challenges.

He noted the significant improvement in Pakistan’s economy despite the heavy odds the nation faced about a year ago.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the crucial role of political leadership,particularly that of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose vision and guidance played a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy and setting it on a sustainable growth path.

He also expressed gratitude for the support extended by President Asif Ali Zardari, particularly in matters related to economic management, the federation, and addressing national economic concerns.

Senator Aurangzeb also lauded Governor Punjab for his active engagement with the business community and local chambers. He emphasized that a strong foundation had been established for advancing the country’s economic goals, with a key role to be played by the private sector, particularly businesses, in driving the economy forward and ensuring robust long-term growth.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on the importance of the agriculture sector as a critical pillar of future economic growth. They acknowledged that agriculture has the potential to serve as the lynchpin in the country’s economic development and must be prioritized to unlock its full capacity.

