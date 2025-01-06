Open Menu

Finance Minister Highlights Challenges Posed By Population Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Finance minister highlights challenges posed by population growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday highlighted the significant challenges posed by rapid population growth, particularly in the context of the country's development goals.

During a meeting with Population Council delegation led by President Dr. Rana Hajjeh, that called on the minister, he stressed the need for a sustained, long-term, and evidence-based approach to understanding and addressing population dynamics.

He called for integrating these dynamics into planning across key sectors such as health, education, employment, urbanization, and the environment, as a means to unlock the full potential for socio-economic development.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Zeba Sathar, Country Director, Population Council, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

It focused on the critical issues surrounding population growth, demographic change, and their implications for Pakistan's development and economic growth, it added.

Dr. Hajjeh and Dr. Sathar provided insights into the Population Council’s ongoing research and initiatives aimed at addressing these issues.

The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in crafting comprehensive, data-driven policies to ensure the country’s demographic transition aligns with sustainable development.

The meeting marked a significant step in fostering collaboration between the Population Council and the Ministry of Finance in tackling the challenges of population growth and its impact on country’s future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Education From Employment

Recent Stories

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

2 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

2 hours ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

2 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

3 hours ago
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

3 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business