Finance Minister Highlights Chinese Investments In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Finance Minister highlights Chinese investments in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Sunday highlighted China's significant investments in Pakistan, particularly in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and energy projects, totalling billions of Dollars.

Addressing a function organized by China Chamber of Commerce, the minister expressed optimism about Pakistan's economy, stating it was heading in a positive direction.

He emphasized Pakistan's commitment to honouring agreements made with Chinese companies and noted that Chinese companies have made substantial investments in Pakistan, utilizing the country's natural resources and contributing to its development.

The minister pointed out that China has played a crucial role in Pakistan's energy sector, investing over $20 billion. Under CPEC, 9,000 megawatt power projects are being established, including coal and hydroelectric power plants, he added.

Aurangzeb praised the record-breaking investments made by Chinese companies in Pakistan, citing it as a testament to the long-term partnership between the two countries. He also welcomed the transparency displayed in the recently published report.

Furthermore, Aurangzeb expressed gratitude for the Chinese Premier's presence in Pakistan, considering it an honour and looking forward to his visit on Monday.

