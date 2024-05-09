Open Menu

Finance Minister Highlights Economy-stabilizing Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday highlighted the efforts being made by the government to stabilize country’s economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Thursday highlighted the efforts being made by the government to stabilize country’s economy.

He was talking to Chief Economist and Director for Economics and Evaluation Directorate in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Professor Adnan Qadir Khan and British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriot CMG OBE who called on the minister here.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Aurangzeb also highlighted the achievements such as increased forex reserves, stable Currency, decreasing inflation, and a flourishing stock market.

Additionally, he outlined key reforms, including privatization, state-owned enterprise’s restructuring, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) digitization, export-driven growth initiatives, and energy sector reforms.

Acknowledging the support extended by the UK government, he emphasized that KPI-based project would lead to effective implementation, with a view to making support more impactful.

On the occasion, Prof. Adnan Qadir Khan informed the minister that the FCDO had successfully concluded work on several pivotal initiatives and extended support for a domestically driven reform program aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainability in Pakistan.

Ms. Jane Marriott expressed the British government's commitment to support Pakistan in its socio-economic development endeavors and expressed confidence in the potential for deeper collaboration in the future.

