Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framework

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 06:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Tuesday highlighted the government’s comprehensive policy framework aimed at enhancing tax revenues through improved documentation and financial transparency.

During a meeting with a delegation of the International Accounting Standards board (IASB) led by Dr. Andreas, Chairman IASB, the minister emphasized the importance of standardizing financial regimes to align with global practices, which he said were crucial for fostering investor confidence, both domestic and international.

The delegation included Jianqiao Lu, Member IASB, Farukh Rehman, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Rana Usman Khan, Chairman of the Asia-Oceania Accounting Standards Group, Ashfaq Tola, Chairman of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission of Pakistan (RRMC) and senior officers from the Finance Division also attended the meeting.

According to press release issued by finance division, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring policy continuity to create a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth.

On the occasion, Dr. Andreas acknowledged Pakistan’s leadership in adopting international accounting standards and commended the country for being an early follower of global practices.

He expressed appreciation for the support provided by ICAP in advancing these efforts, emphasizing the role of professional organizations in promoting financial transparency and capacity building.

The participants discussed the challenges and opportunities associated with the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in Pakistan.

Farukh Rehman and Rana Usman Khan shared insights into how ICAP and the Asia-Oceania Accounting Standards Group are contributing to strengthening financial reporting systems.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s financial documentation and reporting practices in line with international standards.

More Stories From Business