Finance Minister Highlights Govt’s Policy Framework
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Tuesday highlighted the government’s comprehensive policy framework aimed at enhancing tax revenues through improved documentation and financial transparency
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Tuesday highlighted the government’s comprehensive policy framework aimed at enhancing tax revenues through improved documentation and financial transparency.
During a meeting with a delegation of the International Accounting Standards board (IASB) led by Dr. Andreas, Chairman IASB, the minister emphasized the importance of standardizing financial regimes to align with global practices, which he said were crucial for fostering investor confidence, both domestic and international.
The delegation included Jianqiao Lu, Member IASB, Farukh Rehman, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Rana Usman Khan, Chairman of the Asia-Oceania Accounting Standards Group, Ashfaq Tola, Chairman of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission of Pakistan (RRMC) and senior officers from the Finance Division also attended the meeting.
According to press release issued by finance division, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring policy continuity to create a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth.
On the occasion, Dr. Andreas acknowledged Pakistan’s leadership in adopting international accounting standards and commended the country for being an early follower of global practices.
He expressed appreciation for the support provided by ICAP in advancing these efforts, emphasizing the role of professional organizations in promoting financial transparency and capacity building.
The participants discussed the challenges and opportunities associated with the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in Pakistan.
Farukh Rehman and Rana Usman Khan shared insights into how ICAP and the Asia-Oceania Accounting Standards Group are contributing to strengthening financial reporting systems.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s financial documentation and reporting practices in line with international standards.
Recent Stories
PWD held meeting to review Family Welfare Assistants
Preparations underway for polio campaign in Battagram
Govt primary schools hold annual sports prize distribution ceremony
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover Ice, mainpuri
Three senior medics vying for Nishtar Hospital MS slot
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points5 minutes ago
-
WB appreciates govt’s reform initiatives, assures continued support5 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 12.39% to $104.617 mln in four months4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20245 minutes ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20245 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 November 20245 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 202410 hours ago