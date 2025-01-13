Finance minister highlights importance of innovative approaches to compete in global economy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday highlighted the importance of adopting innovative approaches, technologies and business models to unlock new growth opportunities; enhance competitiveness and address emerging challenges in the global economy.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the plenary session of Asian Financial Forum-2025 titled “Innovation: The Solution to Unlock the Next Growth Engines,” where he shared insights on leveraging innovation to drive economic growth and prosperity.

Aurangzeb highlighted the transformative power of innovation in shaping the future of economies, particularly within Asia’s evolving financial landscape.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to providing a stable policy framework and continuity, enabling the private sector to lead the country toward progress and prosperity.

He emphasized the significance of learning from Hong Kong as a leading financial center, particularly in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology.

The finance minister elaborated on Pakistan’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement to propel the country toward sustainable development and inclusive growth. He underlined the government’s role in creating an enabling environment for innovation and collaboration to drive economic progress and meet societal needs.