Finance Minister Highlights Pakistan’s Efforts To Address Climate Change Through Development Of CPP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change through development of CPP

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb participated in the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action (CFMCA) held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb participated in the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action (CFMCA) held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2025.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister delivered a statement highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change through the development of a Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) and a Climate Finance Strategy. He informed participants that the 10-year Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank includes climate-focused pillars on resilience and decarbonization.

The Minister also briefed the participants that Pakistan had reached a Staff Level Agreement with the IMF on a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), aimed at supporting long-term balance of payments stability in the face of climate change.

He emphasized the importance of embedding climate considerations into macroeconomic and financial policies and identified the challenges of building capacity in both public and private sectors, as well as the need to design investable and bankable climate projects.

