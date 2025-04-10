Open Menu

Finance Minister Holds Follow-up Meeting With UNDP Pakistan Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday held a follow-up meeting with Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan Dr. Samuel Rizk, who was accompanied by his team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday held a follow-up meeting with Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan Dr. Samuel Rizk, who was accompanied by his team.

The minister expressed appreciation for UNDP’s continued support in advancing Pakistan’s climate and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) financing agenda, said a news release.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a “whole-of-government” approach, directing the Inter-Ministerial Committee — comprising senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Planning and Development, Climate Change, Economic Affairs Division, Finance, and P3A — to work collaboratively on a dynamic, investment-attractive portfolio aligned with Pakistan’s structural reform and climate resilience priorities.

The minister reaffirmed the government resolve to work closely with UNDP and other development partners to drive sustainable, inclusive economic growth and enhance Pakistan’s role in global climate and development financing forums.

During the meeting, the UNDP team presented an overview of UNDP’s ongoing technical assistance to Pakistan in the development of bankable projects aimed at attracting investment and climate financing.

Dr. Samuel also provided a briefing on the upcoming 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) to be held in Spain later this year.

Key discussions focused on finalizing a portfolio of bankable projects and ensuring Pakistan's proactive participation in FfD4 with a robust, investment-ready pipeline.

He acknowledged the government of Pakistan’s policy leadership in steering investment and climate financing initiatives in collaboration with government stakeholders and development partners.

Highlighting the significance of Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators and enhanced market ratings, Dr. Rizk noted that FfD4 presents a strategic platform for Pakistan to engage global investors and unlock international climate and development financing.

In line with the Finance Minister’s earlier guidance, Dr. Samuel informed that UNDP, in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), has identified five preliminary bankable projects valued at over USD 1 billion.

These projects span critical sectors, including green exports, bio-waste management, road infrastructure, domestic green private sector development, and green real estate.

Dr. Samuel also shared that a preparatory mission from the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) will visit Islamabad next week. The mission will facilitate planning and capacity-building sessions with federal and provincial governments, key stakeholders, and private sector partners in preparation for Pakistan’s participation in FfD4.

