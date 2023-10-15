Finance Minister Holds Meeting With S&P Global
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with the S&P Global, the independent credit ratings agency.
During the meeting, the emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring financial stability, improving fiscal governance and implementing reforms that will contribute to sustainable economic growth, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.