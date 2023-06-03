Finance Minister hopes for stable economy in near future

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said that the country's economy was experiencing difficulties but there was hope for improvement, some people wanted the country to default but their dream would not come true.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said, "The country is suffering from the economic crisis, but these problems will be controlled with the cooperation of all partners." He said that the country was facing similar challenges in 2013, even then there were talks of bankruptcy of the country but even then the leadership of Muslim League-N managed to overcome the challenges with the support of businessmen and industrialists.

It became the 24th largest economy in the world, which unfortunately had been reduced to the 47th economy in the last four and a half years.

"Those who are giving the dates of the country's bankruptcy would be ashamed, he said adding Pakistan will not go bankrupt as it has guaranteed all its external payments," he added.

He said, "Steps are being taken to take the country's economy on the path of sustainable growth and stability, efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the people, work is being done to stabilize the prices, the prices of petroleum products have decreased twice in the past days, similarly the prices of edible oil has also been reduced." The Finance Minister said, "Political instability in the country weakens the economy and delays in the IMF program will cause problems."He said, "There is improvement in many sectors including agriculture, the legitimate demands of the business class will not only be recognized but facilities will also be provided."