UrduPoint.com

Finance Minister Hopes For Stable Economy In Near Future

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Finance Minister hopes for stable economy in near future

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said that the country's economy was experiencing difficulties but there was hope for improvement, some people wanted the country to default but their dream would not come true.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said, "The country is suffering from the economic crisis, but these problems will be controlled with the cooperation of all partners." He said that the country was facing similar challenges in 2013, even then there were talks of bankruptcy of the country but even then the leadership of Muslim League-N managed to overcome the challenges with the support of businessmen and industrialists.

It became the 24th largest economy in the world, which unfortunately had been reduced to the 47th economy in the last four and a half years.

"Those who are giving the dates of the country's bankruptcy would be ashamed, he said adding Pakistan will not go bankrupt as it has guaranteed all its external payments," he added.

He said, "Steps are being taken to take the country's economy on the path of sustainable growth and stability, efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to the people, work is being done to stabilize the prices, the prices of petroleum products have decreased twice in the past days, similarly the prices of edible oil has also been reduced." The Finance Minister said, "Political instability in the country weakens the economy and delays in the IMF program will cause problems."He said, "There is improvement in many sectors including agriculture, the legitimate demands of the business class will not only be recognized but facilities will also be provided."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Business Ishaq Dar Agriculture Oil Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over A ..

PCB rejects Sri Lanka's ODI series proposal over Asia Cup dispute

6 minutes ago
 ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah Hous ..

ATC aquits PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of India over victim ..

UAE leaders condole President of India over victims of train collision

40 minutes ago
 Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

3 hours ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.