Open Menu

Finance Minister Joins High-level Discussion At AlUla Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Finance Minister joins high-level discussion at AlUla Conference

AlUla, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was invited to the head table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the Emerging Markets Conference-2025, which started here on Sunday.

The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, a news release said.

Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policy-making and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

5 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

21 minutes ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

36 minutes ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

51 minutes ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

51 minutes ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

4 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business