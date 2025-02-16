Finance Minister Joins High-level Discussion At AlUla Conference
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
AlUla, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was invited to the head table luncheon by Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the Emerging Markets Conference-2025, which started here on Sunday.
The high-profile gathering included IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Bahrain’s Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, a news release said.
Aurangzeb’s participation underscores Pakistan’s proactive engagement in global economic policy-making and its commitment to fostering regional and international partnerships.
