Finance Minister Lauds SECP Efforts For Promoting EODB
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Thursday appreciated the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) efforts for promoting ease of doing business (EODB) in Pakistan.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, visited SECP, Head Office in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.
During the visit, he was briefed by the Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed, and the management team on upcoming initiatives, key reforms, and achievements to date.
The minister was briefed by the Chairman SECP on efforts towards ease of doing business in Pakistan and reaping the benefits of advancement in technology through regulatory reforms, digitalization of services, and access to finance, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
He was also briefed on areas related to market development and innovation, such as regulatory sandbox and efforts to promote startups.
The minister expressed keen interest in SECP's initiatives towards sustainability reporting and investor education and protection and expressed satisfaction with the SECP initiative to launch the ESG Sustain Portal.
The minister appreciated the steps being taken by SECP to provide a one-window solution to companies and digital filing of documents and other initiatives aimed at facilitating investors, such as the Central Gateway Portal and Emlaak Financials.
While acknowledging the contribution of SECP in the launch of Government Debt Securities (GDS), he highlighted the need to create liquidity in the secondary market.
The minister emphasized the need for creating awareness regarding positive initiatives taken by SECP to provide maximum benefit to stakeholders.
He also advised SECP to maintain close liaison with the government for effective introduction of pension reforms and to work with other regulatory bodies to provide seamless and efficient services in the financial sector.
The minister assured SECP of the government’s support on the legislative reforms.
