Open Menu

Finance Minister Launches ESG Sustain Portal Developed By SECP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Finance Minister launches ESG Sustain portal developed by SECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, officially launched ESG Sustain, a centralized online sustainability portal developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan in Islamabad.

The launch of ESG Sustain marks a significant milestone under SECP’s ESG Roadmap aimed towards advancing sustainable practices across regulated sectors.

The portal provides companies with a robust tool to report climate-related data, disclose sustainability progress and share gender-disaggregated statistics, while also hosting a dedicated Knowledge Hub with resources from professional bodies and market leaders to support capacity building, said a press release issued here.

With over 40 companies already on boarded for contributing data, ESG Sustain is set to play a pivotal role in fostering data-driven decision-making, attracting sustainability-linked investments and paving the way for an ESG Index in future.

Addressing the participants, the Finance Minister commended SECP on launching ESG Sustain.

He highlighted that “Portal’s emphasis on inclusivity and gender reforms aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s vision for inclusive growth”.

Noting the global shift towards climate resilience and climate finance, he stressed the importance of leveraging resources through collaboration and scaling up efforts digitally, with ESG Sustain serving as a catalyst for these initiatives.

ESG Sustain reflects the government's vision of enabling the private sector to drive economic growth while it concentrates on creating a supportive policy framework.

Ms. Vipunjit Ketunuti, Deputy Country Representative for UN Women, commended the launch of ESG Sustain for its potentially pivotal role in promoting sustainable development, "It is truly inspiring to see an increasing number of companies in Pakistan recognizing the critical importance of embedding ESG principles into their core business strategies for long-term success. ESG Sustain will go a long way in facilitating the process. I am particularly proud that the SECP has recommended the UN Women Empowerment Principles as among the globally recognized frameworks for sustainability reporting. This is a significant step toward enabling companies to particularly advance gender equality and empower women within their operations.”

The Chairman SECP, Mr Akif Saeed extended heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Finance Minister, for his leadership and guidance and the UN Women Pakistan for their unwavering support in the development of ESG Sustain.

Highlighting the urgency of aligning with global sustainability commitments, he said that “ESG Sustain stands as one of the few centralized sustainability portals globally, providing a vital platform to facilitate climate finance, advance gender reforms, and foster corporate accountability and enables the private sector to highlight their sustainability accomplishments on a global platform. While thanking the stakeholders, he said that the launch of ESG Sustain marks a collective commitment to integrate sustainability and inclusivity into Pakistan's corporate and economic landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) United Nations Business Progress Hub Women Market From Government Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

4 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

13 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

13 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

13 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

13 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

13 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

13 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

13 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

13 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business