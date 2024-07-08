Finance Minister Meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held a meeting with the Founder and Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber at Finance Division
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held a meeting with the Founder and Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber at Finance Division.
The minister thanked Sir Michael for his acknowledgment and appreciated the support of the United Kingdom (UK) government, said a news release.
He outlined key priority areas for the government comprising of taxation reforms, energy sector reforms, and restructuring of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). Emphasizing the importance of structural reforms within the framework of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.
Aurangzeb highlighted initiatives aimed at enhancing exports, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and the privatization efforts. He underscored the government's focus on export-led growth and the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure transparency and expand the tax base.
Sir Michael Barber appreciated the Federal Budget 2024-25 and the structural reforms in taxation implemented by the government of Pakistan. Recognizing the challenges involved, he discussed the priority areas of Pakistan's homegrown economic plan.
Sir Michael reaffirmed the commitment to continuing support, building on previous collaborative efforts with Pakistan.
They both agreed to enhance collaboration, focusing on mutual strategic goals and sustainable economic development.
The meeting was also attended by Development Director British High Commission Ms. Jo Moir, Senior Governance Advisor Matt Clancy, Governance Advisor BHC Naveed Aziz, Senior Economic Advisor Louie Dane and officials from Finance Division.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan
HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram
Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists
Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal for transformation in tech education for sustainable development19 seconds ago
-
China's BYD signs deal to open electric car plant in Turkey1 hour ago
-
China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source2 hours ago
-
PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters3 hours ago
-
Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swing3 hours ago
-
Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity4 hours ago
-
Finance minister assures KE of resolving delayed payment issue3 hours ago
-
Pakistan launches CMTs’ training for 7th Agricultural Census4 hours ago
-
62 facility centers to be established in cotton belt region4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 353 points3 hours ago
-
European stocks firm, euro down after French election5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar3 hours ago