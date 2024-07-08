Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held a meeting with the Founder and Chairman Delivery Associates Sir Michael Barber at Finance Division.

The minister thanked Sir Michael for his acknowledgment and appreciated the support of the United Kingdom (UK) government, said a news release.

He outlined key priority areas for the government comprising of taxation reforms, energy sector reforms, and restructuring of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). Emphasizing the importance of structural reforms within the framework of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Aurangzeb highlighted initiatives aimed at enhancing exports, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and the privatization efforts. He underscored the government's focus on export-led growth and the digitalization of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure transparency and expand the tax base.

Sir Michael Barber appreciated the Federal Budget 2024-25 and the structural reforms in taxation implemented by the government of Pakistan. Recognizing the challenges involved, he discussed the priority areas of Pakistan's homegrown economic plan.

Sir Michael reaffirmed the commitment to continuing support, building on previous collaborative efforts with Pakistan.

They both agreed to enhance collaboration, focusing on mutual strategic goals and sustainable economic development.

The meeting was also attended by Development Director British High Commission Ms. Jo Moir, Senior Governance Advisor Matt Clancy, Governance Advisor BHC Naveed Aziz, Senior Economic Advisor Louie Dane and officials from Finance Division.