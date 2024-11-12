Finance Minister Meets French Ambassador To Update On Macroeconomic Situation
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday held a meeting with Mr Nocholas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan and shared update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement manifested in macroeconomic indicators, who called on the Minister at Finance Division.
During the meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and collaboration in trade, commerce and socio-economic sectors, were discussed, said a press release issued here.
Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb shared with the French Ambassador an update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement manifested in macroeconomic indicators during the last 14 months.
He said the management of twin deficits, a stable Currency, surging remittances and a steady rise in foreign reserves could provide Pakistan enough room to access the international capital market in coming months for enhanced institutional flows.
The Minister stressed that the wide-ranging reforms undertaken in various sectors, particularly in taxation, energy, privatization and governance, were a work in progress, and geared towards changing the DNA of the economy for an export-led growth and encouraging FDI that generates exportable surplus.
Nocholas Galey appreciated the government’s reform agenda and the macroeconomic stability achieved on various economic fronts.
He also appreciated the government’s resolve to stay the course and ensure permanence to macroeconomic stability by meeting the structural benchmarks agreed with the IMF.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization50 minutes ago
-
Women have vital role in economy: Qurratul Ain1 hour ago
-
FTO appoints LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad as Advisor2 hours ago
-
Pakistanis turning to harvest opportunities in homeland: FCCI President2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 423 points4 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.7,000 to Rs.270,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Cars' sale up 46.73% to 30,625 units during Jul-Oct 20247 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES11 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 202411 hours ago