Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets French Ambassador To Update On Macroeconomic Situation

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Finance Minister meets French Ambassador to update on macroeconomic situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday held a meeting with Mr Nocholas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan and shared update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement manifested in macroeconomic indicators, who called on the Minister at Finance Division.

During the meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik and Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial, issues of mutual interest, including bilateral cooperation and collaboration in trade, commerce and socio-economic sectors, were discussed, said a press release issued here.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb shared with the French Ambassador an update on the state of the economy and the significant improvement manifested in macroeconomic indicators during the last 14 months.

He said the management of twin deficits, a stable Currency, surging remittances and a steady rise in foreign reserves could provide Pakistan enough room to access the international capital market in coming months for enhanced institutional flows.

The Minister stressed that the wide-ranging reforms undertaken in various sectors, particularly in taxation, energy, privatization and governance, were a work in progress, and geared towards changing the DNA of the economy for an export-led growth and encouraging FDI that generates exportable surplus.

Nocholas Galey appreciated the government’s reform agenda and the macroeconomic stability achieved on various economic fronts.

He also appreciated the government’s resolve to stay the course and ensure permanence to macroeconomic stability by meeting the structural benchmarks agreed with the IMF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF France Rashid Progress FBR Market Commerce Government

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

5 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

5 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

5 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

8 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business