Finance Minister meets head of MENA, Centre for regions, trade, geopolitics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met Mr. Maroun Kairouz, head of MENA and Deputy Head of the Centre for Regions, Trade, and Geopolitics at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

They exchanged insights on avenues for cooperation between Pakistan and WEF to foster economic growth and sustainable development, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The minister apprised Mr. Kairouz of the government’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships to advance strategic and economic goals.