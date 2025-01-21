Finance Minister Meets Head Of MENA, Centre For Regions, Trade, Geopolitics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Federal Minister of Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met Mr. Maroun Kairouz, head of MENA and Deputy Head of the Centre for Regions, Trade, and Geopolitics at the World Economic Forum (WEF)
They exchanged insights on avenues for cooperation between Pakistan and WEF to foster economic growth and sustainable development, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The minister apprised Mr. Kairouz of the government’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships to advance strategic and economic goals.
