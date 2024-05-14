Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets PBC delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC Shabbir Diwan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting to discuss and understand the concerns of the business community

The delegation from Pakistan Business Council (PBC) discussed the current economic outlook of the country with the finance minister and presented specific budgetary and tax proposals for consideration.

Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their proposals, and asked the Chairman FBR to take note of the same.

He also discussed the ongoing digitalization efforts of the FBR, aimed at bringing untaxed segments into the tax net.

He assured that all necessary action would be taken with mutual consultation to ensure the best outcome for both the government and the business community.

