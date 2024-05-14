Finance Minister Meets PBC delegation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC Shabbir Diwan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting to discuss and understand the concerns of the business community
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by Chairman PBC Shabbir Diwan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana also attended the meeting to discuss and understand the concerns of the business community.
The delegation from Pakistan Business Council (PBC) discussed the current economic outlook of the country with the finance minister and presented specific budgetary and tax proposals for consideration.
Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb acknowledged and thanked the PBC for their proposals, and asked the Chairman FBR to take note of the same.
He also discussed the ongoing digitalization efforts of the FBR, aimed at bringing untaxed segments into the tax net.
He assured that all necessary action would be taken with mutual consultation to ensure the best outcome for both the government and the business community.
Recent Stories
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector
Home Minister takes notice of killing Allah Rakhia in Sui
IG Islamabad pins rank badges to newly promoted 91 Sub Inspectors
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights ..
More Stories From Business
-
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector34 seconds ago
-
Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic conditions improved: SBP23 minutes ago
-
Australian High Commissioner meets finance minister49 seconds ago
-
CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law students, lawyers23 minutes ago
-
Ahad acknowledges long standing strategic partnership between US, Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar1 hour ago
-
Stock markets mixed as investors await more direction on US inflation1 hour ago
-
NAVTTC, KCCI ink Mou for skill development of youth1 hour ago
-
Germany, Sweden lukewarm on tariffs on Chinese electric cars2 hours ago
-
SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises2 hours ago
-
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held2 hours ago