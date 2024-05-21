Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets With Chairman PRBC To Discuss Retail Sector Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) Ziad Bashir and a delegation to discuss the challenges faced by retail sector.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here. The PRBC delegation expressed their appreciation over steps being taken by the government to improve economic conditions in the country. They also extended their support for Federal board of Revenue's Tajir Dost Scheme.

Additionally, they informed the minister about the challenges being faced by the retail businesses.

They highlighted the need for the inclusion of untaxed, undocumented retail sector in the tax net.

Furthermore, they gave proposals to encourage documented business in the country.

The federal minister acknowledged their concerns and mentioned that McKinsey and Company has been engaged to assist the FBR's end-to-end digitalization, which will broaden the tax net.

He also informed the delegation that he had assigned the minister of state Ali Pervez Malik to oversee this task on a day-to-day basis to ensure its timely completion. Minister of State appreciated the proposals submitted by PRBC.

Federal Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb thanked the PRBC delegation and assured that the government will give due consideration to the proposals submitted by them for the benefit of both the countries and the business community.

