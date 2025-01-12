Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets With Servis Long March Leadership On Eve Of AFF

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Finance Minister meets with Servis Long March leadership on eve of AFF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held an important meeting with the leadership of Servis Long March, including Chinese Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed, on the eve of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here Sunday, during the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of establishing a favorable policy framework to enable Pakistani businesses to explore opportunities in international equity capital markets.

He appreciated Servis Long March’s intention to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and assured the government of Pakistan’s support not only for this listing but also for other companies pursuing international equity capital raising.

Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed highlighted Servis Long March’s growth trajectory and the potential benefits of listing on an international platform to access global capital markets.

The discussions also focused on the broader implications of this collaboration, emphasizing the need to enhance Pakistan’s presence in international financial markets and attract foreign investment.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding of the need for continued dialogue and cooperation to address the complexities of international listings and capital raising.

The interaction between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Servis Long March leadership reflected a shared commitment to developing Pakistan’s capital markets and strengthening the country’s position in the global financial landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Stock Exchange China Long March Hong Kong Sunday Market Government Asia

Recent Stories

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

9 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

10 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

25 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

55 minutes ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

55 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

3 hours ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

3 hours ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business