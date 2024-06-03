Open Menu

Finance Minister Meets With The Representatives From Korean Companies Working In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with the Korean Ambassador and representatives of Korean Companies working in Pakistan and discussed matters relating to mutual interest for benefit of both the nations.

The Secretary Ministry of Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), MD Private Power & Infrastructure board (PPIB) and senior officers from relevant ministries were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The Finance Minister underscored the significant macroeconomic improvements and noted the positive trend in foreign exchange reserves.

Furthermore, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reiterated the commitment of the government to address the challenges faced by Korean companies operating in Pakistan and in this regard urged the relevant authorities to ensure their facilitation for smooth business operations.

The Korean Ambassador appreciated the government's economic initiatives and strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea. He emphasized the need to fully exploit the untapped potential for further collaboration.

Representatives from Korean companies briefed the Minister on their concerns regarding project timelines and operational efficiency.

