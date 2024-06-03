- Home
- Business
- Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan
Finance Minister Meets With The Representatives From Korean Companies Working In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday met with the Korean Ambassador and representatives of Korean Companies working in Pakistan and discussed matters relating to mutual interest for benefit of both the nations.
The Secretary Ministry of Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), MD Private Power & Infrastructure board (PPIB) and senior officers from relevant ministries were also present in the meeting, said a press release.
The Finance Minister underscored the significant macroeconomic improvements and noted the positive trend in foreign exchange reserves.
Furthermore, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reiterated the commitment of the government to address the challenges faced by Korean companies operating in Pakistan and in this regard urged the relevant authorities to ensure their facilitation for smooth business operations.
The Korean Ambassador appreciated the government's economic initiatives and strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea. He emphasized the need to fully exploit the untapped potential for further collaboration.
Representatives from Korean companies briefed the Minister on their concerns regarding project timelines and operational efficiency.
Recent Stories
AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in Cipher case
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 303 points21 minutes ago
-
Bilateral cochlear implanted21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to implement mechanism TAD51 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden2 hours ago
-
KPRA surpasses annual target for the fiscal year 2023-242 hours ago
-
McKinsey team meets Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection3 hours ago
-
KP private schools reject imposition of tax4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates stay static at Rs 240,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates further to 11.8 percent in May6 hours ago