Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: Ministry 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) The Finance Ministry on Monday clarified the reports regarding Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb allegedly stating that there is no proposal under consideration for an increase in government employees' salaries and pension for the retired officers.

The ministry stated that the finance minister never made such a statement.

According to the ministry, Muhammad Aurangzeb did not make any such announcement or statement while addressing the National Assembly, and the reports attributing these claims to him are not based on facts.

The ministry further clarified that the finance minister did not discuss any revision of government employees' pay scales or salary increases in his speech.

The ministry also explained that in response to a written question raised by a respected member of the assembly, the House was informed about the current situation.

The ministry formally informed the assembly that, at present, there is no proposal under consideration for revising pay scales, salaries, or allowances of Federal government employees for the next fiscal year.