Finance Minister offers Japanese companies for investment in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 4th, 2023) Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has offered Japanese companies for investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan besides welcoming their investment plans.

He was talking to Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Finance Minister briefed the Ambassador about the economic challenges and priorities of the present government.

He apprised the Ambassador of the economic policies and reforms being implemented by the government to lead the economy towards growth and stability.

He said Japan is one of the major development partners of Pakistan and he firmly believes that the cooperation will further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro praised the pragmatic policies and actions being taken by the government and said that Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

He also expressed confidence in the economic policies of the current government and assured that business, investment and economic linkages between the two countries would further strengthen in coming days.

