Finance Minister Optimistic On Pakistan-IMF Talks
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb refrains from elaborating further until a formal agreement with the Fund is finalized.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb affirmed on Thursday that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing positively, expressing optimism about reaching a staff-level agreement by July.
Muhammad Aurangzeb disclosed ongoing virtual discussions with the IMF. He refrained from elaborating further until a formal agreement with the Fund is finalized.
He made these remarks while addressing a post-budget press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.
The journalists also staged a token-protest againt taxes on the salaried persons.
Aurangzeb clarified that any increase in the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) would be gradual and linked to international oil price fluctuations. He emphasized that immediate hikes were not on the agenda, with adjustments slated to occur incrementally over the fiscal year, contingent upon global market conditions.
In addressing concerns about tax reforms, Aurangzeb indicated a commitment to enhancing the tax-to-GDP ratio from the current unsustainable level of 10% to 13% within the next 2-3 years. He noted the uniqueness of Pakistan’s "non-filer" concept and justified increased tax rates for this category as part of broader efforts to expand the tax base.
Aurangzeb underscored the government’s digitalization efforts aimed at curbing corruption and promoting transparency, particularly in transitioning the informal economy to a formalized structure.
Regarding the taxation of retailers and wholesalers, Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s initiative to register approximately 31,000 retailers voluntarily since April, with tax collection set to commence from July onwards.
Acknowledging Pakistan’s significant freelance community, Aurangzeb emphasized the allocation of substantial funds for the IT sector to bolster infrastructure and support technological advancements.
The budget, which includes measures expected to generate an additional Rs3.8 trillion in revenue as per IMF directives, represents a 25% increase over the previous fiscal year’s budget.
The critics argue that while the budget is expansionary and seeks to meet IMF conditions for a potential $6 to $8 billion loan under the Extended Fund Facility, it could impose additional burdens on already financially strained taxpayers.
Despite concerns over potential inflationary impacts and increased fiscal pressures, the budget does not outline austerity measures but rather focuses on boosting expenditure in key sectors.
Responding to concerns raised by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party regarding the Rs18.7 trillion budget, Aurangzeb assured that all coalition partners had been briefed comprehensively on the budget proposal and were actively involved in the process.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From Business
-
Single digit tax to GDP ratio not sustainable: Finance Minister11 minutes ago
-
25 illegal LPG outlets sealed2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 20246 hours ago
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-2514 hours ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-2514 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas14 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1915 hours ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2515 hours ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2515 hours ago