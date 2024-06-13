Open Menu

Finance Minister Optimistic On Pakistan-IMF Talks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Muhammad Aurangzeb refrains from elaborating further until a formal agreement with the Fund is finalized.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb affirmed on Thursday that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing positively, expressing optimism about reaching a staff-level agreement by July.

Muhammad Aurangzeb disclosed ongoing virtual discussions with the IMF. He refrained from elaborating further until a formal agreement with the Fund is finalized.

He made these remarks while addressing a post-budget press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The journalists also staged a token-protest againt taxes on the salaried persons.

Aurangzeb clarified that any increase in the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) would be gradual and linked to international oil price fluctuations. He emphasized that immediate hikes were not on the agenda, with adjustments slated to occur incrementally over the fiscal year, contingent upon global market conditions.

In addressing concerns about tax reforms, Aurangzeb indicated a commitment to enhancing the tax-to-GDP ratio from the current unsustainable level of 10% to 13% within the next 2-3 years. He noted the uniqueness of Pakistan’s "non-filer" concept and justified increased tax rates for this category as part of broader efforts to expand the tax base.

Aurangzeb underscored the government’s digitalization efforts aimed at curbing corruption and promoting transparency, particularly in transitioning the informal economy to a formalized structure.

Regarding the taxation of retailers and wholesalers, Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s initiative to register approximately 31,000 retailers voluntarily since April, with tax collection set to commence from July onwards.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s significant freelance community, Aurangzeb emphasized the allocation of substantial funds for the IT sector to bolster infrastructure and support technological advancements.

The budget, which includes measures expected to generate an additional Rs3.8 trillion in revenue as per IMF directives, represents a 25% increase over the previous fiscal year’s budget.

The critics argue that while the budget is expansionary and seeks to meet IMF conditions for a potential $6 to $8 billion loan under the Extended Fund Facility, it could impose additional burdens on already financially strained taxpayers.

Despite concerns over potential inflationary impacts and increased fiscal pressures, the budget does not outline austerity measures but rather focuses on boosting expenditure in key sectors.

Responding to concerns raised by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party regarding the Rs18.7 trillion budget, Aurangzeb assured that all coalition partners had been briefed comprehensively on the budget proposal and were actively involved in the process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Loan IMF Budget Oil Price April July Market All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

2 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

14 hours ago
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

14 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

14 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business