Finance Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening relations with Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its relations with the brotherly country of Turkmenistan, noting that the past year had witnessed several high-level ministerial exchanges between the two nations.

He expressed the commitment, while talking to Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, who called him and discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on expanding bilateral trade, commerce and investment.

The Ambassador emphasized Turkmenistan’s high regard for its partnership with Pakistan, describing it as both an important trading and investment partner as well as a vital transit hub for bilateral and transnational trade, said a press release.

The discussions also explored avenues for joint ventures and cooperation, especially in the energy, transportation, and construction sectors.

On behalf of Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Mammetguly Astanagulov, Ambassador Movlamov extended an invitation to Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to participate in the Turkmenistan Investment Forum, scheduled to be held in mid-September in Ashgabat, in conjunction with the celebrations marking the 34th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.