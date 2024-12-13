Open Menu

Finance Minister Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment To Foster IT Sector

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 02:51 PM

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

Pakistan is home to 2.32 million freelancers-contributing 15% of IT exports, yet only 38,000 hold bank accounts, Aurangzeb told

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday said a collaborative approach, consistent policies and targeted reforms are essential to unleash Information Technology sector's full potential.

He was chairing a high-level meeting of the Prime Minister's Committee on IT Export Remittances in Islamabad today to explore ways for boosting the flow of IT export remittances.

The Minister underscored the IT sector's critical role as a rapidly growing industry contributing to Pakistan's economic growth.

He said IT sector has the potential to be a cornerstone of foreign exchange generation through exports remittances.

The meeting highlighted the sector's opportunities and challenges, focusing on improving the ease of capital movement to boost IT export remittances.

The meeting noted that while IT exports are steadily increasing, a substantial portion of revenue remains unremitted.

It emphasized the need for simplified procedures, consistent tax exemptions for freelancers, and addressing issues related to remote workers classification and small IT firms to create a more favorable environment for IT businesses.

It was noted that Pakistan is home to 2.32 million freelancers-contributing 15% of IT exports, yet only 38,000 hold bank accounts.

It was further noted in the meeting that 500 new accounts are being opened weekly, as par SBP data, retaining these account holders and encouraging others to follow the course is of crucial importance.

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan updated the meeting on measures, taken to address these challenges, including streamlining account opening procedures, awareness campaigns, improving complaint resolution mechanisms.

The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering the IT sector as a vital contributor to the economy.

He urged all stakeholders to work collectively to overcome challenges, promote IT exports, and establish Pakistan as a competitive player in the global IT industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister Technology Governor Exchange Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Bank All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 minutes ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

8 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

15 hours ago
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

15 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

15 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

15 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business