Open Menu

Finance Minister Reiterates Govt’s Resolve To Restructure, Transform Country’s Tax System

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Finance minister reiterates govt’s resolve to restructure, transform country’s tax system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Friday reiterated the government’s resolve to restructure and transform the country’s tax machinery for ensuring an efficient tax system and equitable taxation by introducing people-processed technology and ensuring end-to-end digitalization to end human intervention, bring transparency and reduce corruption.

The Minister said the government remains committed to raising the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio by broadening the tax base and rationalizing a disproportionate burden on the organized sectors of the economy such as manufacturing and the salaried classes, said a press release issued here.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Mr. Karim Yahi, Global CEO of Coca-Cola Içecek (CCI), who along with Mr. Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Regional Director (South Asia & middle East); Mr. Sunay Sanli, General Manager CCI Pakistan; and Syed Omar, Director Corporate Affairs & Sustainability CCI Pakistan, called on the Finance Minister today. Senior officers from the Finance Division and FBR were also present.

The visiting delegation provided the Minister an overview of CCI’s extensive operations in Pakistan, which include seven state-of-the-art production facilities and substantial contributions to the national economy through investments and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

They also emphasized their commitment to sustainability and shared their vision for continued expansion of their business in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated CCI’s role as a key investor and economic contributor in Pakistan.

He commended the company’s efforts to promote sustainable business practices, boost industrial growth, and create employment opportunities across the country.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment, Senator Aurangzeb stated: “The Government of Pakistan deeply values the contributions of multinational corporations like Coca-Cola Içecek in strengthening our economy and generating employment. We are committed to ensuring a business environment that promotes innovation, growth, and sustainability.”

Discussions during the meeting touched upon taxation policies and their impact on the beverage sector. The Finance Minister underscored the government’s commitment to equitable taxation policies that foster economic growth while ensuring sustainable revenue generation.

He expressed appreciation for CCI’s proactive approach in engaging with the government on policy matters, emphasizing that such dialogue is vital to aligning business practices with national economic goals.

The Minister reiterated that the Government of Pakistan recognizes the importance of maintaining a balanced taxation framework that supports industrial growth while ensuring fiscal responsibility.

The meeting concluded with mutual commitment to a continued stakeholder engagement for better policy framework and exploring collaborative opportunities aimed at promoting sustainable development and fostering long-term economic growth in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Technology Business Company Middle East FBR From Government Asia Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

5 minutes ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

30 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

59 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

2 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

2 hours ago
 New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

3 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

3 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

3 hours ago
 Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

3 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

4 hours ago
 China's non-financial investment increased to $128 ..

China's non-financial investment increased to $128.63 billion

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business