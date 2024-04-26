Finance Minister Reviews Progress On FBR Digitalization
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 11:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Friday chaired the meeting of the Steering Committee on the Digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
The committee reviewed the progress made so far in the digitalization of FBR's operations and explored the avenues to further enhance efficiency and transparency of tax administration across the country.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders including Chairman FBR, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana, Chief Executive Officer Karandaaz, Waqas ul Hasan, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Country Lead, Syed Ali Mahmood, and representatives from FBR.
The finance minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to collaborate with the private sector and all relevant stakeholders in propelling Pakistan towards a modernized taxation framework.
He underscored that digitalization of FBR is not only crucial for improving tax collection & administration, but also for promoting sustained economic growth.
During the meeting, the committee approved the top proposal from McKinsey and Company, a globally renowned consulting firm, for the digitalization project.
Director DFS Karandaaz, Sharjeel Murtaza briefed the committee on the procurement process, which involved comprehensive technical evaluation by an approved committee comprising senior officials from FBR and technical experts from Karandaaz Pakistan.
McKinsey and Company emerged as the top bidder after thorough evaluation of technical and financial aspects. The negotiated full and final proposal from McKinsey and Company was presented to the committee, leading to the approval
for contracting and onboarding McKinsey and Company and commencing the project.
The finance minister commended the Procurement Committee for ensuring the selection of high-quality consulting services for this important national project, and stressed upon the need for a result-oriented approach, leveraging existing knowledge on digitalization, and prioritizing early successes.
The meeting concluded with the agreement on the next steps for commencement of the process of digitalization of FBR's operations through collaboration between FBR and the private sector for a digitally empowered tax ecosystem in the country.
