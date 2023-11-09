Open Menu

Finance Minister Sees DFIs As Potential Growth Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

The caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said here on Thursday that the Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), having requisite expertise, efficiency and flexibility, can be the potential drivers of growth and development of the capital market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said here on Thursday that the Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), having requisite expertise, efficiency and flexibility, can be the potential drivers of growth and development of the capital market.

She was chairing a meeting with the Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the heads of DFIs to review the progress made by the DFIs on the establishment of a Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE & VC) Fund, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said the initiative is geared towards energizing the investment landscape and extending needed resources for start-ups and SMEs to grow their businesses, harnessing the potential of capital markets to diversify sources of financing, while also bolstering the country's economic prospects.

She emphasized that the role of DFIs was distinct from commercial banks and this needed to be reflected in their business philosophy, adding their investment policies and the manner in which these policies are regulated can have a powerful influence on the pattern of financial assets in the capital market.

The DFIs while re-affirming their commitment also apprised the Finance Minister about the progress and impediments faced in the process. Earlier, in a meeting held on September 30, 2023, the DFIs had committed to launch PE & VC Fund to serve as a catalyst for economic revival.

During the meeting, the DFIs were urged to share comprehensive profiles that encompass existing operations and activities, and their future transformation and diversification plans to achieve sustainable growth aligned with their conceptualized role.

For this purpose, the finance minister urged the SECP to lend support to the DFIs and advised the commission to actively engage with DFIs to highlight the opportunities present in the capital market.

The envisaged strategic shift in the business policies by DFIs is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the nation's financial landscape, creating new opportunities for investment, economic growth, and innovation, the statement said.

It underscores the government's commitment to fostering a dynamic and resilient economy by encouraging private-sector investment, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Progress September Market From Government Share

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

8 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

5 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

6 minutes ago
 Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

6 minutes ago
 Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

6 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

Allama Iqbal a true role model for youth

15 minutes ago
Renowned music composer Master Ghulam Haider remem ..

Renowned music composer Master Ghulam Haider remembered

23 minutes ago
 Naqvi visits different projects, hospitals on Iqba ..

Naqvi visits different projects, hospitals on Iqbal Day

15 minutes ago
 First snowfall of winter season in Galyat

First snowfall of winter season in Galyat

15 minutes ago
 IIUI 12th Convocation: 147 glod medals conffered t ..

IIUI 12th Convocation: 147 glod medals conffered to female students

34 seconds ago
 Search operations conducted, 06 suspects held

Search operations conducted, 06 suspects held

36 seconds ago
 Work on Dadocha Dam to be started from Nov 10

Work on Dadocha Dam to be started from Nov 10

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Business