Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Uzbek minister discuss ways to enhance trade relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar met Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov in Tashkent on Thursday and discussed the ways to enhance economic, trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

Ishaq Dar was in Tashkent to co-chair the 8th Session of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Ministerial Commission, the Finance Minister said in a post on its Twitter handle.