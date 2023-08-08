Open Menu

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK Discusses Fiscal Matters Of Province, Status Of Ongoing Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matters of province, status of ongoing development projects

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discussed fiscal matters of KP province and status of the ongoing development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa discussed fiscal matters of KP province and status of the ongoing development projects.

Governor KPK, Haji Ghulam Ali called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, tweeted by the Ministry of Finance.

Governor also appreciated and thanked FM for his support in the ECNEC for matters related to KP province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ishaq Dar Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

9 minutes ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

7 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

10 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

7 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

23 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today ..

IGCF 2023 convenes 13 September themed &#039;Today’s Resources, Tomorrow’s W ..

24 minutes ago
UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashm ..

UN's concerns over human rights situation in Kashmir 'still stand'

40 minutes ago
 ECC approves proposed revised features of scheme, ..

ECC approves proposed revised features of scheme, its budgetary impact as propos ..

35 minutes ago
 Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengtheni ..

Asad calls for upholding Constitution, strengthening democracy, respecting state ..

40 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of ..

Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Flights to Capital of Conflict-Hit Amhara Region - R ..

40 minutes ago
 Carpet industry problems discussed at LCCI

Carpet industry problems discussed at LCCI

42 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns Abou ..

US Lawmakers Urge Officials to Raise Concerns About Finland Targeting Christians ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business