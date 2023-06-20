- Home
Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Concluding Session Of Business, Technical Anomaly Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM
Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the concluding session of the Business & Technical Anomaly Committees' meeting at FBR
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the concluding session of the Business & Technical Anomaly Committees' meeting at FBR.
He appreciated their suggestions regarding certain amendments in the Finance Bill 2023-24, said a press release issued here.
Finance Minister considered their suggestions and assured max facilitation of the business community in the Federal Budget for ease of doing business and prosperity of Pakistan.