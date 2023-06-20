Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs concluding session of Business, Technical Anomaly Committee meeting

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the concluding session of the Business & Technical Anomaly Committees' meeting at FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the concluding session of the Business & Technical Anomaly Committees' meeting at FBR.

He appreciated their suggestions regarding certain amendments in the Finance Bill 2023-24, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister considered their suggestions and assured max facilitation of the business community in the Federal Budget for ease of doing business and prosperity of Pakistan.