Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Concluding Session Of Business, Technical Anomaly Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs concluding session of Business, Technical Anomaly Committee meeting

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the concluding session of the Business & Technical Anomaly Committees' meeting at FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the concluding session of the Business & Technical Anomaly Committees' meeting at FBR.

He appreciated their suggestions regarding certain amendments in the Finance Bill 2023-24, said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister considered their suggestions and assured max facilitation of the business community in the Federal Budget for ease of doing business and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Ishaq Dar FBR

