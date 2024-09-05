Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pakistan

- Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:16 PM
Muhammad Aurangzeb highlights the favorable trends in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators and reaffirms the government's dedication to ensuring economic stability through ongoing reforms
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb conducted a virtual meeting with Sunil Kaushal, Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered Bank, to explore ways to enhance investment opportunities in Pakistan.
In the meeting, the Finance Minister highlighted the favorable trends in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators and reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring economic stability through ongoing reforms.
He emphasized the government's commitment to fostering a favorable environment for foreign investment, aiming to position Pakistan as a competitive and attractive option for international investors.
The discussions centered on potential partnerships between the government and Standard Chartered Bank, with a particular focus on infrastructure development, digital banking, and sustainable finance initiatives.
The Finance Minister assured the delegation of the government's full support for their ventures.
Sunil Kaushal expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic future and reaffirmed Standard Chartered’s long-term commitment to investing in the country.
