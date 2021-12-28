Finance minister stresses boosting jewellery export

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Shaukat Tarin Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of Jewellers Association here and stressed to enhance the Jewellery export.

The minister highlighted the importance of jewellery sector in the economy of the country and stated that the Government was mindful of the jobs being created by this sector besides contributing to the GDP.

The delegation highlighted the problems being faced by the Jewellers community and sought support of the government to address these issues.

The minister stressed the Jewellers Association to enhance the export of jewellery and issued orders for resolution of the problems indicated by the delegation to enable the jewellery industry to play its due role in growth of the national economy.

He further assured the delegation that the jewellery community's problems would be resolved on priority.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for extending his cooperation and addressing the issues positively.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman FBR and senior officers of Finance and Commerce Ministries attended the meeting.