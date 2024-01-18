Open Menu

Finance Minister Stresses To Lower Revenue-expenditure Gap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Finance Minister stresses to lower revenue-expenditure gap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Thursday said that a comprehensive overhaul of the government’s fiscal apparatus is vital to lower the revenue-expenditure gap. Bold reforms would lead to a new era of development and prosperity in the country, the minister said.

Effective implementation of ambitious reforms will depend on addressing critical underlying institutional, governance, and structural constraints, said Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, during the keynote address on Pakistan's economic challenges and the way forward, said a press release issued here.

She highlighted five key areas that have increased the vulnerability of Pakistan’s economy to domestic and global shocks: first, unsustainable fiscal policy due to revenue gaps and unproductive expenditure, second, fiscal unsustainability has enhanced government recourse to public debt which has increased.

The third, climate shocks as the global warming model predicts that Pakistan’s weather patterns will become even more volatile and extreme in the decades ahead, with an average increase in temperatures by 1.3% to 4.9% by 2090; fourth, the lack of innovation and diversity in the structure of the economy; and fifth, the failure to integrate Pakistan’s economy with the rest of the world.

Dr Shamshad further stressed five critical areas of reforms essential to reducing Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and fostering sustainable growth that included: a comprehensive overhaul of the government’s fiscal apparatus necessary to lower the revenue-expenditure gap; addressing structural weaknesses of SOEs and improve their efficiency and functioning, reducing the debt burden; and enhancing competitiveness and encouraging new investments.

