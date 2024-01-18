Finance Minister Stresses To Lower Revenue-expenditure Gap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Thursday said that a comprehensive overhaul of the government’s fiscal apparatus is vital to lower the revenue-expenditure gap. Bold reforms would lead to a new era of development and prosperity in the country, the minister said.
Effective implementation of ambitious reforms will depend on addressing critical underlying institutional, governance, and structural constraints, said Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, during the keynote address on Pakistan's economic challenges and the way forward, said a press release issued here.
She highlighted five key areas that have increased the vulnerability of Pakistan’s economy to domestic and global shocks: first, unsustainable fiscal policy due to revenue gaps and unproductive expenditure, second, fiscal unsustainability has enhanced government recourse to public debt which has increased.
The third, climate shocks as the global warming model predicts that Pakistan’s weather patterns will become even more volatile and extreme in the decades ahead, with an average increase in temperatures by 1.3% to 4.9% by 2090; fourth, the lack of innovation and diversity in the structure of the economy; and fifth, the failure to integrate Pakistan’s economy with the rest of the world.
Dr Shamshad further stressed five critical areas of reforms essential to reducing Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and fostering sustainable growth that included: a comprehensive overhaul of the government’s fiscal apparatus necessary to lower the revenue-expenditure gap; addressing structural weaknesses of SOEs and improve their efficiency and functioning, reducing the debt burden; and enhancing competitiveness and encouraging new investments.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan achieves record-breaking exports target in 2nd,quarter of FY, 202439 minutes ago
-
Effective reforms essential for promotion of business, investment: Dr Amer2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 364 points4 hours ago
-
NADRA Chairman asks business community to cooperate in tax broadening5 hours ago
-
Govt releases Rs3,097.50 mln for agriculture sector uplift projects6 hours ago
-
Gold traded at Rs.213,700 locally, rates decline by $13 at Int’l market6 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Mastering Leadership'7 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes11 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 202412 hours ago