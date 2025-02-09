Finance Minister, UK’s Undersecretary Discuss Matters Of Bilateral Interest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer in Lisbon, Portugal and discussed matters of bilateral interest.
According to press release issued by finance ministry here Sunday, Aurangzeb said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom have enjoyed close and cordial relations marked by mutual trust and engagement.
He expressed the desire to work towards more robust relations between the two countries, the press release added.
Other matters of interest including investment opportunities in Pakistan for energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors were discussed.
The role of people-to-people contacts through the Pakistani diaspora in fostering the bilateral relationship was also lauded.
