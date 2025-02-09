Open Menu

Finance Minister, UK’s Undersecretary Discuss Matters Of Bilateral Interest

February 09, 2025

Finance Minister, UK's Undersecretary discuss matters of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Hamish Falconer in Lisbon, Portugal and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here Sunday, Aurangzeb said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom have enjoyed close and cordial relations marked by mutual trust and engagement.

He expressed the desire to work towards more robust relations between the two countries, the press release added.

Other matters of interest including investment opportunities in Pakistan for energy, minerals, and infrastructure sectors were discussed.

The role of people-to-people contacts through the Pakistani diaspora in fostering the bilateral relationship was also lauded.

