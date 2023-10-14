Open Menu

Finance Minister Underscored Commitment To Address Climate Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr  Shamshad Akhtar on Saturday underscored the commitment of Pakistan to address climate change challenges through comprehensive strategies and initiatives.

The Minister attended the seminar titled "Transforming Climate Action through Country Climate Development Reports" as part of the series of engagements during World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings.

The session was also joined by representatives from Tajikistan and Malawi, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The diverse panel of experts brought valuable perspectives and experiences to the table, facilitating a rich exchange of ideas and best practices for fostering international cooperation and knowledge-sharing in the global fight against climate change.

