ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday underscored the importance of macroeconomic stability and enhancing the Private sector's role in engagement with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a Zoom meeting today with the office bearers and members of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the minister outlined the government’s broader macroeconomic reform agenda and its ongoing commitment to fostering stability, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

He highlighted the government’s focus on improving the overall economic framework through structural reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accountability in key sectors such as taxation, energy, public finance, and state-owned enterprises.

The minister underscored that progress had been made in stabilizing the economy through disciplined fiscal management, improved coordination between federal and provincial governments, and strengthened institutional mechanisms. These measures, he noted, are central to building a more resilient economic foundation capable of withstanding internal and external pressures.

The finance minister reiterated that the government is committed to a policy direction that not only sustains macroeconomic stability but also encourages long-term private sector-led growth. He assured the OICCI leadership that their input remains valuable and that all constructive recommendations would be considered in the budget formulation process.

The OICCI acknowledged the government’s efforts in engaging international partners and welcomed the sustained policy focus on structural reforms and investor confidence. The Chamber shared its perspective on expanding the tax base, strengthening enforcement through technology and inter-agency coordination, and deepening institutional engagement with the private sector to support more effective policy development and implementation. It also noted early signs of improved investor sentiment and reaffirmed its willingness to work with the government to reinforce economic progress.

The Chamber also noted that its business Confidence Survey showed improved sentiment over the past year and expressed hope that recent macroeconomic gains would further boost investor optimism in the coming months.